Motorola One Zoom Leaked Via Geekbench Listing: Price And Specifications

Motorola seems prepared to release its One series smartphones at IFA 2019. Now ahead of the launch, Motorola One Zoom leak has surfaced through a Geekbench listing. The listing suggests that the device will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, and run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

According To The Listing

The Motorola One Zoom smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench with 2381 single-core points and 6551 multi-core points. This mid-range device would come with a 4GB RAM configuration. It is expected to come with Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant and several Amazon apps like Amazon Alexa, Amazon Music, and more.

Expected Specifications Of Motorola One Zoom

The handset would come with a 6.2-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. It is likely to have internal storage of 128GB which would be further expandable via microSD card. It is expected to house a quad rear camera setup including 48MP, 12MP, 8MP, and 2MP sensors. For the front camera, it would ship with a 16MP snapper.

It might come with a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, a 4,000 mAh battery with Turbo Power charging technology, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is supposed to be priced at approx. Rs. 32,000 for 4GB RAM/ 128GB ROM variant.

Motorola One Vision

To recall, the One Vision smartphone was launched with a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels. It is installed with the Samsung Exynos 9 SoC, Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, 4GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. It packs a dual rear and a single front camera setup. It runs Android 9 Pie. Its connectivity aspects are VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS with A-GPS, and Glonass.

The mobile phone is available at Rs. 19,999 for its given storage variant. Its color options are Sapphire Gradient and Bronze Gradient.

