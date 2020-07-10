Motorola One Vision Plus Debuts With Snapdragon 675 SoC: Rebranded Moto G8 Plus? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola has silently launched a new smartphone in its mid-range 'One' series. The company has announced the Moto One Vision Plus in the Middle East. The latest entrant is equipped with features like a quad-lens rear camera setup and an FHD+ display. The device is being said to be a rebranded version of the Moto G8 Plus which was introduced back in 2019.

Motorola One Vision Plus Hardware And Software Features

The Motorola One Vision Plus is packed with an IPS LCD display which measures 6.3-inches. The device comes with a 19:9 aspect ratio and has a 1080 x 2280 pixels FHD+ resolution. There is a waterdrop notch which houses a 25MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Speaking of the optics, there are four cameras at the rear panel with a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. There is a 16MP Action camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP sensor for depth mapping, and an ultra-wide-angle sensor with 117-degree FoV.

At its core, the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor is working as its brain of operations. The device comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also has support for up to 512GB microSD card. The device has been launched with dated Android Pie OS.

Additional features include a fingerprint scanner mounted on the rear panel, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Powering the Motorola One Vision Plus is a 4,000 mAh battery which is backed by 15W TurboPower fast charging.

Motorola One Vision Plus Price And Availability

The Motorola One Vision Plus is launched at AED 699 price tag which is around Rs. 14,312 in Indian currency. It has gone up for sale in the Middle East already in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink colors via Amazon.

Since the device is said to be the rebadged Moto G8 Plus, it remains to be seen if it arrives in India. Also, the company hasn't officially announced any details on its launch in the global market as well. So, it still is a mystery if we get to see the Moto One Vision Plus in other markets anytime soon or not?

