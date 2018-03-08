Motorola opens 25 'Moto Hubs' in Kolkata to strengthens its retail presence

With an aim to increase its retail presence, Motorola India on Thursday opened 25 'Moto Hubs' in Kolkata which will allow customers to experience and get a hands-on demo of the product range, including the recently launched Moto Z2 force and Moto X4.

Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India said, "Our customer-centric strategy has helped us immensely and we have received an overwhelming response to Moto Hubs across the country. With Moto Hubs, we are giving smartphone lovers a fresh retail experience where they can interact and engage with the brand prior to the purchase. We have accelerated the retail expansion significantly to ensure that we are present where our customers want us to be."

The store will have accessories like on-ear and in-ear headphones, moto shells, and covers. The recently launched Moto Mods will also be available for customers to experience and purchase. Customers can experience the all-new JBL Sound Boost 2 speaker, Moto TurboPower Pack battery mod, and the GamePad Mod to explore their passions.

According to GFK, the Eastern region contributes 15 percent of the total smartphones retail sales in India out of a total of 7M units every month. Kolkata has emerged as the 6 biggest smartphone city in India with a market size of 1.5 lakh units per month. Motorola has a strong consumer base across West Bengal and has always valued the differentiated and premium experience offered by the brand and hence we are enhancing our footprint in the city.

To recall, earlier in January 2018, Motorola had announced the opening of 50 new Moto Hubs in New Delhi. Furthermore, Motorola partnered with Poorvika Mobiles across 43 cities in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, and Karnataka and with Big C and Lot Mobile stores across 55 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to provide retail access to consumers. This has taken the total number of Moto Hub stores under the state format partnerships to 400, Motorola is targeting one-third of the company's total sales to come from organized Motorola outlets, Moto Hubs across formats.