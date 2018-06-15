Motorola opens 'Moto Hub' in Punjab

With an aim to expand its reach in the country, Motorola Mobility India on Friday announced its entry into Punjab with the opening 51 new 'Moto Hubs' across top 5 cities including Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Amritsar Patiala and Ludhiana.

Rohit Khatter, Regional General Manager, Motorola Mobility India said, "We have accelerated our retail expansion significantly since the beginning of 2018 and now entering Punjab with our first ever Moto Hub stores. Customers in Punjab have always valued the differentiated and premium experience offered by Motorola smartphones and Moto Hubs is a way to address their needs by giving them a platform to interact with both the brand and product."

Moto Hub is a key destination that provides easy access and availability of all Motorola products to customers; where they will be able to experience the entire portfolio of Motorola devices at convenient locations.

Motorola has announced 600+ Moto Hub stores across the states of Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha and West Bengal & North East. Motorola plans to open 1000+ Moto Hubs by the end of the year.

According to GFK, Punjab contributes 14 percent of the smartphone market in North India and is the second biggest state in North by smartphone market size; selling approximately 320K smartphones per month. Furthermore, Ludhiana is the biggest market in the state selling 60K smartphones every month followed by Chandigarh with 48K smartphones; thus, making Punjab a significant market for Motorola in the North.

To recall, Motorola has also joined hands with Reliance Digital to showcase the complete and latest range of its phones via Moto Hubs at over 150 Reliance and MyJio stores.

Motorola plans to open multiple moto hubs in Reliance Digital and My Jio stores pan India covering key locations such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

The Moto Hubs will offer customers easy access and availability of all its products at one go within the Reliance Digital and My Jio stores.