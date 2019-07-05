Motorola P50 Price Revealed in China: Goes On Sale On July 20 News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Back in May, Lenovo-owned Motorola had announced that the company was going to launch its new smartphone - Motorola P50 in China. As promised, the Motorola P50 will be made available in China from 20th July 2019. This new smartphone is a Chinese variant of Motorola One Vision, which was launched in India last month. The brand has finally come up with the price revelation for the P50, that will soon hit the Chinese market.

Motorola recently confirmed the P50's price details at the FY19 Middle East region sales event. And the device will be priced at RMB 2,499 which is approximately Rs. 25,000 in Indian currency. If one had to compare, the Motorola One Vision price in India is surprisingly less at Rs. 19,999.

Motorola P50 Specifications

The Motorola P50, a rebranded model of Motorola One Vision comes with a 6.3-inch display which has a resolution of 2,520 x 1,080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9, offering an amazing cinematic view. The device is powered up by a 2.2GHz Exynos 9609 processor which is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with a whopping 48MP primary camera at the rear part, along with a 5MP depth sensor. While at the front, it makes use of a 25MP camera.

Connectivity aspects on board the Motorola P50 includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, NFC, dual-SIM slots, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone socket. The smartphone is fitted with a massive 5,000mAh battery which comes with 15W TurboCharge fast-charging support and is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. This smartphone will be available in China, in a single RAM and storage option, from July 20th on partner stores like JD Mall, Suning, Tmall, etc. The device will be hitting the market in two color options namely Sapphire Blue and Bronze.

