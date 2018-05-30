Motorola partners with Reliance Digital to showcase its complete range of smartphones

With an aim to consolidate its offline presence, Lenovo- owned Motorola joined hands with Reliance Digital to showcase the complete and latest range of its phones via Moto Hubs at over 150 Reliance and MyJio stores.

"With this partnership, we aim to provide customers with easy access to Motorola's premium products across India," B V Mallikarjuna Rao, Regional General Manager, Motorola Mobility India said.

Motorola plans to open multiple moto hubs in Reliance Digital and My Jio stores pan India covering key locations such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

The Moto Hubs will offer customers easy access and availability of all its products at one go within the Reliance Digital and My Jio stores.

Kaushal Nevrekar, CMO - Reliance Digital said: "Motorola products are going to be an exciting new addition to the portfolio. When it comes to shopping for electronics, we know the importance of touch, feel & try, it's only then that our customers can know of the superlative tangible features of the product so that an informed decision can be made. While we have the strength in reach and experience in offering customers personalized technology."

He said: "Motorola brings in the legacy of unparalleled mobile technology, making this partnership a perfect combination. We share Motorola's vision of providing premium customer experiences and are excited to start off this relationship."

The first "Moto Hub" under the partnership was inaugurated at R-City at Ghatkopar in Mumbai, in the presence of Shashank Sharma, Executive Director, Motorola Mobility & Lenovo MBG Asia Pacific region; Kaushal Nevrekar, CMO, Reliance Digital and Pradeep Bhosale, Head of Business-Productivity, Reliance Digital, among others.

Reliance Digital is the consumer durables and information technology concept from Reliance Retail Ltd. With more than 2,000 electronics stores across India including My JIO stores.