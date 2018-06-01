Motorola partners with Twitter India for the launch of Moto g6 and g6 play

Lenovo-owned Motorola has joined hands with Twitter India for a live stream Experience of its much-awaited moto g6 and g6 play launch in India.

As a part of the live streaming experience, people around the world will be able to see the unveiling as it happens via Moto Showtime" on Twitter.

"With this partnership with Twitter India, we are going to unveil our new products - moto g6 and moto g6 play in an entertaining and engaging manner. The exciting content of Moto Showtime will make our Twitter live stream experience much more delightful and we are confident it will be received well by our fans," Rachna Lather, Marketing Head, Motorola Mobility India.

People can tweet with #Motog6 and #Motog6play to use the custom emoji and in real-time see the live stream on Twitter along with living conversations in a single view, Motorola said in a statement.

"We're excited to collaborate with Motorola for their special live stream experience to celebrate their latest mobile phone launch on Twitter," said Taranjeet Singh, Country Director, Twitter.

Motorola is all set to launch Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play in India on the 4th of June 2018.

Meanwhile, the company announced its partnership with Reliance Digital to showcase the complete and latest range of its phones via Moto Hubs at over 150 Reliance and MyJio stores.

The company also plans to open multiple moto hubs in Reliance Digital and My Jio stores pan India covering key locations such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

The Moto Hubs will offer customers easy access and availability of all its products at one go within the Reliance Digital and My Jio stores.

The first "Moto Hub" under the partnership was inaugurated at R-City at Ghatkopar in Mumbai, in the presence of Shashank Sharma, Executive Director, Motorola Mobility & Lenovo MBG Asia Pacific region; Kaushal Nevrekar, CMO, Reliance Digital and Pradeep Bhosale, Head of Business-Productivity, Reliance Digital, among others.