Motorola patent reveals new ways to interact with foldable displays

Motorola has been long rumored to be working on a foldable device. but, it seems that the company is trying to figure out new ways to interact with the device, instead of blatantly following other OEMs who are already ahead in the race.

According to a new patent published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the company is working on a method that will allow users to bend or fold the device and interact with it in different ways.

Some of the gestures described by the company are similar to how users already interact with the Android OS. For instance: the users will be able to tap an item on the other side of the screen just by double tapping on the screen. These gestures will also allow them to expand the notification shade and other operations.

Motorola is planning to allow both sides both sides of the display to be functional when bent. This will allow a higher degree of separation between the screens and easy to interact.

The concept further shows the built-in camera and sensors to recognize when the device is folded handset over. This also means that two apps can be running simultaneously while processing power and interactivity are active.

The concepts shown in the latest patent give us a glimpse of the potential ways to interact with a foldable display. But, you shouldn't expect these devices to come anytime soon, at least for the mass consumers. What's next for the company? Well, if the reports are to be believed to be bringing an ultra-slim Razr series of phones with its folding smartphone technology.

There isn't much information available regarding the new lineup and it's hard to assume that the latest patent will be used for its design elements. But, Motorola has been expected to launch the device at a price of $1,500, which is way too high for something consumers will shell out for a smartphone.

Besides, there are a lot of other companies that are working on their respective folding device which are due for a 2019 launch. Samsung is highly expected to bring its foldable device dubbed Galaxy F alongside the Galaxy S series just ahead of the MWC 2019.