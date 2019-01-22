Motorola patent suggests Razr phone's folding display design

Motorola has filed for a new patent that appears to be a smartphone that features a folding display. As published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the filing was submitted on December 17. There have been a lot of rumors floating that Motorola will be reviving its Razr brand with a folding display soon.

The design shown in the filing suggests a smartphone with two screens that fold vertically. When closed, it appears to have a compact front-facing screen, while the larger display will be revealed when unfolded.

Samsung, who is also a key player in the race, showed off a similar prototype a few months ago. But, there's a difference: Samsung's device will offer a tablet-like device, while Motorola phone seems to fold down like the Razr clamshell.

Other details described in the patent hint towards a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, a USB-C port on the bottom, speaker grille, but there's no audio jack. The image also shows a protruding chin where the mic will be placed.

It goes without saying, that not all the patents make it to the production stage, the same could be the case with the recently filed patent. There have rumors of a Razr smartphone for long, and is said to be priced at $1,500 and will be released exclusively on Verizon.

Besides, the company has also been rumored to be working on another foldable device. But, it seems Motorola is trying out new ways to interact with the device, instead of blatantly following other OEMs who are already ahead in the race.

The patent suggests that the firm is exploring a method that lets users bend or fold the device and interact with it in different ways.