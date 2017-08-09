Motorola publishes kernel source code for Moto X Pure before Nougat update

Motorola has published the kernel source code for 2015 Moto X Pure Edition. Moto X Pure has seen unnatural updates since its launch in September 2015. The device was shipped with Android 5.1 and the transition to Android 6.0 Marshmallow was rather quick.

However, the handset has not yet seen Nougat update and Motorola has already published the kernel source code for it. Generally, the kernel source code is published once an update has been rolled out completely.

The device was launched way back in 2015 and came with some pretty impressive specifications back then. Motorola branded the device as Moto X Pure Edition in the US whereas it was originally launched as Moto X Style.

It has a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display with 550 ppi pixel density. The device is powered by Hexacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 Soc. The device came with 3GB of RAM along with Adreno 418 for graphics support.

It has microSD card support that can be used to expand the memory of the device to a maximum of 256GB. It also has a 21MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera. The primary camera offers phase detection auto focus along with dual tone, dual LED flash. The device retails at Rs. 26,999 in India.

Moto X Pure has more than decent specifications and should certainly be updated to Nougat for its best possible use. Android Nougat has already been included on several entry level smartphones as well which makes the Moto X Pure users even more impatient.