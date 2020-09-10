Motorola Razr 5G With 48MP Primary Sensor Launched; Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola has finally taken the wraps off its Razr 5G foldable phone. The handset comes as a successor to the Motorola Razr foldable phone. The highlighted features of the handset its 48MP main camera, fast charging technology.

The price of the Motorola Razr 5G has been set at USD 1,399 (approx. Rs. 1,04,000) in the US for the single 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage variant. It will be sold in three color options namely Blush Gold, Polished Graphite, and Liquid Mercury.

Motorola Razr 5G: Specifications

In terms of features, the handset offers a 6.2-inch plastic OLED primary screen with a resolution of 2,142 x 876 pixels and a 21:9 aspect ratio. On the other hand, the OLED secondary display measures 2.7-inch which helps you to check notifications, clicking photos, get navigation directions, and more. The secondary display also offers a screen resolution of 600 x 800 pixels and a 4:3 aspect ratio. Coming to the software, the device runs on Android 10 with My UX on top.

The device gets its power from the octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with Adreno 620 GPU and 8GB RAM. There are no additional storage expansion options except for the 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset claims to be able to withstand up to 200,000 flips. For battery, the Motorola Razr 5G gets a 2,800 mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower fast charging technology. The device lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge.

For cameras, the Motorola Razr 5G flaunts a 48MP primary shooter with an f/1.7 aperture. The primary sensor is housed on top of the secondary screen on the top flip panel which allows you to take the selfie as well. Besides, the rear camera supports Quad Pixel technology, Portrait Mode, and more. Upfront, the Motorola Razr 5G comes with a 20MP camera that is housed inside a notch.

Onboard sensors include Accelerometer, Magnetometer (compass), Gyro, Barometer, Ultrasonic, Proximity, Ambient Light. In addition, the phone gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. However, the device lacks a headphone jack. In terms of dimension, it measures 169.2 x 72.6 x 7.9mm while open and 91.7 x 72.6 x 16mm while folded.

Motorola Razr 5G In India

The company has already made a landing page for users to know more about the India launch date. Meanwhile, Motorola has confirmed that the handset will arrive soon in India.

