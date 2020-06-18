Motorola RAZR Available For Purchase With Massive Discount News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola RAZR is one of the foldable phones available in the Indian market alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The Motorola RAZR was launched in the Indian market in mid-March and comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,25,000.

However, the company is offering a limited sale and customers can get it now for only $999 and the offer is valid until June 21. Motorola is offering this mega discount to empty the stock. However, this offer is only for the US market. The company further mentioned that the offer will only be available until the stock is empty.

The offer price of the phone is equivalent to the OnePlus 8 Pro in the US. If someone is looking for a foldable phone at an expensive, it works well. With this foldable phone, the company also brings back the original RAZR's style from the last decade.

Coming to the specifications, the Motorola RAZR comes with a 6.2-inch P-OLED display with a resolution of 2142 x 876 pixels that folds in half. The other smaller G-OLED display on the back that measures 2.7-inches and it offers a resolution of 600 x 800 pixels.

Under the hood, the phone gets power from the Snapdragon 710 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is no option for expands memory.

Recently, the phone has added some new features along with the Android 10 update. It allows users to access many applications and functions without opening the phone.

The device is fuelled by a 2,510 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging technology. For photography, the device comes with a 16MP main sensor on the back panel. On the other hand, it has a 5MP sensor for taking selfies. For connectivity, the phone also includes a front-mounted fingerprint reader, NFC, an eSIM.

