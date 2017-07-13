Motorola releases new press invite for smartphone with shatterproof display

As we have reported earlier, Motorola is all set to hold a launch event on July 25 in New York City, where it is said to unveil the Moto Z2 or Z2 Force along with the Moto X4.

Now, Motorola has just sent out a new media invite through a teaser, which reads, "Shatter your expectations". Presumably, the teaser hints towards a smartphone that will feature a shatterproof display. Just like always, the invitation doesn't reveal the name of the device or devices (just guesswork here). However, you can see two smartphones broken displays placed on either side of the invite.

Those who are not aware, Motorola's ShatterShield technology makes the display with a rigid aluminum core. Moreover, an AMOLED panel covers the display for providing better protection for floor drops and falls. In addition, there lies a dual touch layer, along with interior and exterior lenses which protect the smartphone from physical damage.

Last week, Motorola had sent another press invite for the July 25 event. The Motorola invite features colored tunnels in flash red, pink, orange, yellow, and blue lights. It reads, "you won't want to miss this".

The company is also expected to launch the new range of Moto Mod accessories at the same event. It company recently introduced the 360-degree panoramic camera Moto Mod that can capture 360-degree videos and photos. Previously, Motorola has assured that any new Moto Mods will be compatible with the new Moto Z lineup of smartphones.

So if not the Moto X4, we are quite sure that the Moto Z2 and/or Moto Z2 Force will get unveiled on July 25. Here you can check out the leaked press render of the Moto Z2 Force.