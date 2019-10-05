Motorola's First Pop-Up Camera Smartphone Spotted Online News oi-Vivek

Most of the Android smartphones have opted for a pop-up selfie camera design to offer an almost bezel-less experience. It looks like Motorola is also joining the league of motorized cameras. An unknown Motorola has been spotted online with a rising selfie camera.

Upon the brief inspection of the leaked images, it is quite evident that the upcoming Motorola phone looks a lot like the Redmi K20 or even the Realme X. However, the back panel is completely different, where it houses a dual-camera setup with a circular fingerprint sensor. Interestingly, the fingerprint sensor also has an LED ring, which is likely to double as a notification light.

The embossed text at the back panel also hints that the device belongs to the Motorola One series. The company has already launched a series of smartphones under this franchise, namely the Motorola One Vision, Motorola One Action, and the Motorola One Zoom. Besides, the company is also gearing up for the launch of the Motorola One Macro -- the first from the brand to come equipped with a dedicated macro camera.

One more inference that can be drawn based on the leaks is that the phone will run stock Android (probably Android 9 Pie) with Android One backing. The phone also has a glass back panel with a gradient finish.

Though the pop-up selfie camera technology is quite a feat of engineering, this is just an interim solution for the transition between the bezel and bezel-less smartphones. Companies started to adapt notch display, which was soon replaced by a water-drop notch and then came the pop-up selfie camera. It looks like we are about to witness the last set of phones with this tech, which will soon be overtaken by under the display selfie cameras.

