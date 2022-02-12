Motorola Set To Launch Edge 30 Series; Stylus Support, Smart Folio Case Expected News oi-Megha Rawat

Motorola is preparing to launch its first flagship lineup in 2022. The Edge 30 Pro, Edge 30 Ultra, and additional undisclosed versions are expected to be part of the lineup.

While the Motorola Edge 30 has been subject to numerous leaks and speculations, this is the first time we've heard anything about the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. Renders reveal the images, which show the phone will come with a stylus and a smart folio case.

According to tipster Evan Blass, high-quality renders of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra were released by the tipster. The phone is shown with a stylus and a folio case in the renders. The Edge 30 Ultra will take on the Samsung Galaxy S22.

According to Evan's leak, the stylus and folio case may not be exclusive to the Ultra variant. There's also a chance Motorola will release the Edge 30 Pro and the Edge 30, but there won't be an Ultra in the mix.

Moto Edge 30 Pro Features

The rumors will be put to rest when the corporation makes an official announcement about the launches. Motorola has confirmed that an Edge smartphone will be released on February 24 but hasn't said which one.The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is likely to be a rebadged version of the Edge X30, which was released a few months ago in China.

The Moto Edge 30 Pro will include a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a 144Hz high refresh rate, and a 576Hz touch sampling rate. HDR10+ and the DCI-P3 color gamut will also be supported by the display. A punch-hole cutout and an in-display fingerprint sensor are featured on the display.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset will be paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage in the smartphone. The Moto Edge X30 runs on Android 12 with a sleek stock UI from MyUI 3.0 on top.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Camera And Price

On the back, the Moto Edge X30 is anticipated to have a triple camera arrangement with a dual 50MP primary OV50A40 sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP third-sensor. For selfies, there is a 60MP camera on the front. The smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery with 68W rapid charging capabilities.

The 8GB/128GB model costs about Rs 38,000, the 8GB/256GB model costs roughly Rs 40,300and the 12GB/256GB model costs roughly Rs 42,700 in India. The 128GB/256GB variant of the special edition Moto Edge X30 costs about Rs 47,500 in India.

