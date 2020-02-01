Motorola Slashes G8 Plus Price In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

There is no doubt that Motorola is facing tough competition from Chinese smartphone players like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme. In fact, the former is coming up with many strategies to cope up with the situation, and now it is slashing the prices of its smartphones.

The company has reduced the price of its newly launched smartphone. The Moto G8 Plus is priced at Rs. 13,999 at the time of launch. But now, it will be available at 12,999. This means there is a price cut of Rs. 1,000. The smartphones come in only variant i.e 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It comes in two colors i.e Crystal Pink and Cosmic Blue and it is available on Flipkart.

Moto G8 Plus: Details

The Moto G8 Plus comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display along with a 2340 x 1080 resolution. It includes a triple-camera setup. There is a 48MP primary lens, 5MP depth sensor, and a wide-angle lens. There is a 25MP selfie camera on the front.

It is powered with the 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. Besides, Moto G8 Plus comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 512GB through a microSD card. Furthermore, the Moto G8 Plus runs Android 9.0 Pie. It has a 4,000 mAh battery. On the connectivity front, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C port, dual-SIM support, and 4G VoLte. Lastly, it weighs only 188 grams.

Motorola Might Launch Moto Z5 With 5,000 Battery

Motorola is likely to bring Moto G8, G8 Power, and Moto stylus phone. Now, a new report suggested that the company is working Moto Z5. The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a high-end processor and a 5,000 mAh battery. The rumors also informed that the phone has been spotted on FCC listing. However, there is no confirmation about the launch. But there are chances that Motorola will launch this smartphone at the Mobile World Congress.

Best Mobiles in India