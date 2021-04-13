Motorola Smartphone With Dimensity 720 SoC Spotted; Cheapest Moto 5G Device? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola is rumoured to be prepping up to launch new Moto G series smartphones for the masses. The Moto G100 and the Moto G60 are the suggested handsets under development. The company seems to have another smartphone under development which will be incorporating a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity processor with 5G connectivity. The mystery Motorola smartphone has been spotted at the Geekbench database that gives us insight into its features.

Unknown Motorola Smartphone Listed At Geekbench

The mystery Motorola smartphone which has been spotted at the Geekbench database is mentioned with the "alps Motorola Motorola" model number. The benchmark listing of this handset has been leaked by a tipster on Twitter. The device has received decent benchmark scores and has logged 2354 points and 6195 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

The smartphone is mentioned on the Geekbench database with the MediaTek MT6853C/NZA processor. This processor is none other than the Dimensity 720 SoC. The octa-core MediaTek chipset has a 2.0GHz clock speed and will support 5G network connectivity.

The upcoming Motorola handset will have a 6GB RAM configuration. The storage capacity is not mentioned. However, the device will likely have a 128GB storage configuration. The Geekbench listing also confirms the handset will boot on Android 11 OS. No other feature has been tipped as of now.

However, going by the listed spec-sheet, it seems that the "alps Motorola" will debut as the most affordable 5G smartphones by the company. We can't say at this moment if this device will join the Moto G series or will be launched with a different moniker altogether.

It remains to be seen what other features the "alps Motorola" will offer; if we get to see an FHD+ display and a quad-lens camera module or something different. Whatever may be the case, the key highlight here seems to be the affordable pricing and 5G connectivity.

To recap, Motorola is also working on improving the camera hardware in its mid-range portfolio. The recently leaked Moto G60 is said to arrive with a 108MP quad-camera setup. It is the first time any G-series smartphone will feature this massive camera sensor.

