Motorola starts rollling Android 8.1 update to Moto G5 and G5 Plus

Motorola's US website has released a note stating that the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus both the smartphone are receiving an update to Android 8.1 Oreo. According to the company, this new update brings new multitasking features, efficient notification controls and improved data saver, battery features, new power menu UI and Bluetooth improvements."

Apart fromAndroid 8.1, the update also brings June 1st security patch and improvements which fixes bugs and enhance the stability of both the smartphones. The company suggest when you receive the notification informing you that the update has arrived at your phone, then make sure that the device is connected with a Wi-Fi network before starting the update.

Moreover, do remember that the update requires at least 50 percent of the battery before you start installing the update.

How to install the update

You can directly install the update when you receive the notification by pulling down the notification bar where you can see the download option. Once the update is downloaded then you can select the Install option. The installation will take some time and once it's done your phone will restart automatically and you are all set to go.

If you haven't received the notification then you can directly head to the settings app where you need to select About the phone. There you can see System updates where you can check that the update is arrived or not. If yes then you can see a download option download the update and select Install. Once the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

Just to recall, Moto G5 comes with a 5-inch display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels. The smartphone is powered by 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor clubbed with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage On the optical front, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

Motorola Moto G5 Plus comes with a 5.2-inch display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels. The smartphone is powered by 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor along with a 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The smartphone comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera setup on the back. At the front, the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera.