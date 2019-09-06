IFA 2019: Motorola One Zoom With Quad Rear Cameras Launched News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Motorola has launched its One Zoom smartphone at IFA 2019. The Motorola One Zoom is a mid-range handset which sports a quad rear camera setup including a 48MP primary camera lens. It is available in Brushed Bronze, Cosmic Purple, and Electric Grey colors. The Lenovo-owned phone is available for sale in some parts of Latin America, while in European market its sale starting September 5.

Motorola One Zoom Price, Specs

The Motorola One Zoom is a dual SIM (Nano) smartphone. It flaunts a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED Max Vision display with a 2.5D Panada King glass protection. On the rear part, it is protected by a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM which is expandable.

The One Zoom's quad rear camera comprises a 48MP, 16MP, an 8MP, and a 5MP sensor. The camera alignment comes with a Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual-LED flash. Upfront, the device is equipped with a 25MP camera lens. It features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C (v3.1), and a 3.5mm headphone jack connectivity options.

It is fitted with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Its other sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. In the end, the One Zoom packs a 4,000 mAh battery accompanied by 15W fast charging support.

The smartphone is priced at EUR 429 (approx. Rs. 34,000) in a few Latin American countries. Whereas, the handset will be offered at $ 449.99 (nearly Rs. 32,000) in the US market.

Best Mobiles in India