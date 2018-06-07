Motorola Z3 Play launched, features Dual-camera setup and support for Moto Mods

Motorola has finally announced the Moto Z3 Play for the Indian market. The Lenovo owned company has introduced a sleek design phone that packs some interesting feature like the support for Moto Mods, AI contextual actions, and dual cameras.

The Moto Z3 Play follows the latest display trends and the company has used 6-inch 18:9 Full HD+ resolution Super AMOLED display. Interestingly as it was expected Moto has placed the fingerprint on the Moto Z3 Play on the side so that it can offer more space for the display. The smartphone is crafted using high-strength Gorilla Glass and aircraft-grade aluminum to ensure that the device is durable and lightweight.

The Moto Z3 Play is backed by a Snapdragon 636 chipset which is coupled with 4GB of RAM. The device is available in two storage variants that include the 32GB variant and 64GB variant. The internal storage is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

On the imaging front, the Moto Z3 play features a dual rear camera. The rear camera has a primary sensor of 12MP which an aperture of f/1.7 along with a secondary 5MP sensor for capturing images by sensing the depth of background. The front camera of the Moto Z3 Play is an 8MP selfie shooter; however, the front flash is missing from the device.

In the connectivity department, the Moto Z play features a Type C USB port for charging. The company has decided to ditch the 3.5mm audio jack and the jack is missing from the device. The device is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery which should churn up enough power to last you for a day. The Moto Z3 Play also support the previously introduced Moto Modes. The UI of the device is similar t that of a stock Android, so it would be a treat for those who love the stock Android interface. The device runs on 8.1 Oreo which as mentioned earlier is quite similar to that of stock Android.

The company has also claimed that the device is optimized for AI-related actions and will make a user's interaction with the AI more fun. The device is embedded with four microphones and it also comes along with built-in Google lens.

The Moto Z3 Play is available in Brazil at R$ 2,299 (Rs. 40,000) and will be available in North America later this month. However, there is no information about the device's release in India.