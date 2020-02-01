Motorola Z5 Bags FCC Certification: Beefy 5,000mAh Battery Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola is likely going to launch another smartphone besides the Moto G Stylus and the Moto G8. The device is said to be a new 'Z' series model called the Moto Z5. It will be introduced as a successor to the Moto Z4 which was unveiled back in May 2019. The handset has been certified online which points towards an upcoming launch.

The Motorola Z5 is said to have been certified from FCC with the XT2055 model number. The listing indicates a 5,000 mAh battery powering the handset. However, the battery capacity is not revealed by the FCC listing.

While the details on other hardware features have also not been mentioned, the device is said to arrive with Turbo fast charging support. Also, the device will ship with support for Moto Mods accessories.

Other features like camera, display are yet to be tipped by the leaks. The company is yet to make announcements related to its launch and key specifications. It would be hard to say what kind of upgrades the device will get over its precursor.

But, it's worth noting that this would be the first time that Motorola will be launching a 'Z' series smartphone with this massive battery. Moreover, it might come as a mid-range offering as its predecessor. But, that can only be confirmed once we get some authentic leaks or official teasers.

Motorola is yet to confirm the Moto Z5 launch date, but unnamed insiders claim that it'll not be revealed at the upcoming February 23rd event. The company may unveil the handset later in the year. Since this is the first time the Moto Z5 is hitting the headline, that's all we know about the handset at the moment.

As for the Moto Z4, it launched with Snapdragon 675 processor, with 4GB RAM and 128Gb storage configuration. It ships with Android Pie OS. The handset flaunts a 6.4-inch LCD panel with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. The notch packs a 25MP selfie snapper, while at the rear there is a single 48MP sensor. To keep everything in check, it has a 3,600 mAh battery.

via

