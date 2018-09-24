ENGLISH

MotorolaOne Power top features: Notch display, 5000 mAh battery, and more

MotorolaOne Power comes with Dolby Audio

By

    Motorola has officially launched the first Android One branded Moto smartphone in India dubbed as the MotorolaOne Power. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart from 24th of September for a starting price of Rs 15,999.

    The smartphone has a lot of exciting features, especially at the price of Rs 15,999. Here are the top features that everyone should know about the MotorolaOne Power.

    Notch display

    The MotorolaOne Power is also the first smartphone from the company to launch in India with a notch display. The phone has a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection offering an FHD+ resolution with 19.9 aspect ratio.

    Widevine L1 support

    The MotorolaOne Power comes with Widevine L1 certification, so the device can stream HD content on Amazon Prime Videos, Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming services which offers DRM content.

    5000 mAh battery

    The MotorolaOne Power also has a big 5000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging via USB type C port. The retail package does include a fast charger with a USB type C cable.

    Snapdragon 636 SoC

    The MotorolaOne Power is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. This is a latest mid-tier processor from Qualcomm, which supports features like dual VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

    Dedicated micro SD card slot

    The MotorolaOne Power also has a triple SIM card slot (two nano SIM + micro SD card). One can use two SIM cards and a micro SD card at the same time, which is not present in most of the mid-tier smartphones.

    Dual camera setup

    The MotorolaOne Power has a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth sensor. The smartphone does offer features like 4K video recording, portrait mode, auto HDR. The smartphone has an 8 MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording and portrait mode.

    Dolby Audio

    The MotorolaOne Power has an 84 dB speaker located on the bottom portion of the smartphone with support for Dolby Audio. Dolby Audio will enhance the overall music listening experience by changing the sound profile depending on the type of music that you are listening.

    Rear-facing fingerprint sensor

    The MotorolaOne Power has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone, which can be used to unlock the smartphone and to secure the apps.

    Android One branding

    The MotorolaOne Power is the first smartphone from the brand to launch in India with Android One branding. Motorola has confirmed that MotorolaOne Power will receive Android 9 Pie update by the end of October 2018.

    Metal unibody design

    The MotorolaOne Power has a full metal unibody design on the back with plastic antenna bands on the top and the bottom portion of the smartphone running around the device. Having a metal unibody design will help the smartphone to dissipate the heat and also keeps the device cool at all the time.

    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 15:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2018
