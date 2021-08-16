Multiple OnePlus Smartphones Spotted Online; OnePlus 10, OnePlus 9T In Offing?? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus has launched several smartphones this year including the OnePlus 9 series and a couple of OnePlus Nord models. OnePlus is also rumoured to launch the cancelled OnePlus 9T which is being anticipated since the company's cryptic message was shared on Twitter. Now, two mystery devices have been spotted online fuelling the rumours of the OnePlus 9T and a new OnePlus Nord model's launch.

Mystery OnePlus Smartphones Appears Online

As mentioned above, two mystery smartphones have been spotted online. One of the models has been spotted at the IMEI database with the NE2210 model number, while the other has been leaked with the MT2110 model number. Unfortunately, only the model numbers of the upcoming OnePlus smartphones have been revealed.

The details on the specifications are also at large similar to the moniker. The OnePlus handset spotted at the IMEI database is likely a OnePlus Nord smartphone. The listing does hint at an imminent India launch. However, the leaks suggest the '22' in the NE2210 model number is for the year 2022 launch.

Other speculations are suggesting this model be the upcoming OnePlus 10. Since the flagship is expected to debut next year, the rumors suggesting the NE2210 to be the Nord 10 might be valid. However, we can't verify these reports unless some more developments emerge.

Another OnePlus 9T Launch Confirmation?

In addition to the Nord NE2210, another OnePlus handset with the MT2110 model number has been spotted online. While the model number might appear to be of the cancelled OnePlus 9T, the rumors suggest otherwise. Since the name of this device is also not revealed, it is hard to guess which lineup it would be a part of.

The tweet shared by @OnePlus Club is what suggests this model wouldn't debut as the OnePlus 9T. This leaves possibilities for the Nord series or the upcoming flagship, i.e, the OnePlus 10. But, considering the Nord NE2210 mentioned above is the OnePlus 9's successor, we are left with the Nord lineup.

The developments seem slow for now; however, we can expect the rumour mill to pick up pace moving forward. Nevertheless, these listings are a clear indication that OnePlus has multiple devices in the pipeline for the users.

