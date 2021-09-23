Multiple Samsung Galaxy A, Galaxy M Phones Randomly Breaking Down; What's The Issue? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung bets high in the mid-range and budget smartphone space with its Galaxy M and Galaxy A series. Both these lineups have a plethora of models to offer that suits the budgets of the Indian audience. The company has been focusing on offering a good user experience with these lineups. However, a common issue is being reported by both Galaxy A and Galaxy M smartphone users. Random device shutdown is one of them.

Samsung Galaxy M, Galaxy A series Phones Abruptly Breaking Down

Multiple Galaxy A and Galaxy M smartphone users have started complaining about random shutdown or breakdown issues. A report via SamMobile suggests this issue is prevalent with devices using an Exynos processor. The Samsung Galaxy A and Galaxy M series phones that are powered by the Exynos 9610 and Exynos 9611 processors are majorly affected.

Users have already started flocking the web highlighting their concerns with respective Galaxy A and the Galaxy M series phones. The official Samsung forum thread is also flooded with users seeking solutions for their devices breaking down abruptly.

List Of Samsung Galaxy A, Galaxy M Phones Breaking Down

The report has also revealed the list of Galaxy A and the Galaxy M series phones which are giving the users a hard time. The devices from the former lineup include the Galaxy A50, Galaxy A50s, and the Galaxy A51; whereas, the models from the latter are the Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M31s, and the Galaxy M31.

What Does Samsung Say On This Matter?

As of now, Samsung has not released any statement acknowledging this new concern with the Galaxy A and the Galaxy M series phones. It is worth mentioning that the issue is reported with the older models only. None of the new Galaxy A or Galaxy M series phones is likely affected by this random shutdown issue.

Since Samsung has not revealed what's causing this issue, the future course of action by the company for a fix would be hard to guess. But, we do expect Samsung to bring a fix soon or at least acknowledge the wide population using the aforementioned Galaxy M and the Galaxy A series phones. Whether the company replaces the devices or offers free repairs remains to be seen.

