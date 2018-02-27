MWC 2018: Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1) unlocked variant launched

Design and Display

Talking about the design, Asus Zenfone Max Plus (M1) features a metal unibody design. It measures 152.6 x 73 x 8.8mm and weighs 160 grams. The device is equipped with a Full-View display with slim bezels on the top and bottom. At the rear, there is a horizontally-aligned dual rear camera setup on the top left corner and a circular fingerprint scanner which is positioned towards the center.

The smartphone comes with a 5.7-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display has a 2.5D front glass on top for added protection. According to the company, Zenfone Max Plus (M1) is a compact smartphone as they have managed to put a 5.7-inch ZenFone Max fit into the body of a standard 5.2-inch phone.

Under the Hood

The new handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750T processor which is paired with Mali T860 GPU and 3GB RAM. The device offers 32GB of internal storage which should be further expandable via MicroSD card.

Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1) runs on ZenUI 4.0 surprisingly based on Android Nougat. In terms of power delivery, the handset is backed by a large 4130mAh battery. Asus claims that the device offers up to 26 hours on standby time, 26 hours of 3G talk time, up to 21 hours of web browsing on Wi-Fi, and up to 13 hours of video playback. Additionally, the device can be used as a portable power bank to charge other devices as well.

Cameras

As for the optics, ZenFone Max Plus (M1) sports a dual camera setup at the rear and it comprises of a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel lens which is a 120-degree wide-angle camera. The cameras are accompanied by an LED flash, phase detection autofocus and have PixelMaster camera modes.

The pixelMaster modes support Auto, Beauty, Pro, Super Resolution, GIF, Panorama, Time Lapse and nine different types of filters. The rear cameras also support 1080p FHD video recording at 30 frames per second and 120-degree wide-angle video. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Other Features

Asus ZenFone Max Plus M1 offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM, 3G, and 4G. Sensors onboard include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope. Also included is a Bluelight filter for eye care.