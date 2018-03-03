MWC 2018: Samsung Galaxy S9+ named 'Best New Connected Mobile Device'

Samsung Electronics Co on Friday said its new flagship smartphone, Galaxy S9 Plus has been named the "Best New Connected Mobile Device" at the MobileWorld Congress 2018 (MWC). For those unaware, MWC is the world's largest gathering for the mobile communications industry.

"We will continue to showcase the best products and make innovations to provide a better experience to our consumers in line with their needs," Lee Young-hee, Chief Marketing Officer of Samsung Electronics, was quoted as saying by Yonhap News Agency.

However, since the devices have been made official, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have been making headlines in the past couple of days. Well, Samsung Galaxy S9's display has been rated to be the best by experts at DisplayMate and the camera on Galaxy S9+ has got a score of 99 points on DxOMark. The score is higher than the much acclaimed Google Pixel 2's camera which had been rated at 98 points. In any case, we should be hearing more about the devices more as they are fresh devices on the market.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are all set to launch in India on March 6. The company has already sent out media invites for the launch event, which will take place in New Delhi. The smartphones are also already up for pre-booking via Samsung's online and offline channels as well as Airtel Online store.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ Specifications

Display, Processor, RAM and Storage In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy S9+ smartphone comes with a 6.20-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 pixels by 2960 pixels at a PPI of 531 pixels per inch. The smartphone is powered by 1.7GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM. The phone offers 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 400GB via microSD card. Cameras Talking about the cameras, Samsung Galaxy S9+ packs dual cameras at the rear which consists of 12 MP (f/1.5-2.4, 26mm, 1/2.55", 1.4 µm, Dual Pixel PDAF) + 12MP (f/2.4, 52mm, 1/3.6", 1 µm, AF) sensor and they are supported by OIS, phase detection autofocus, 2x optical zoom, and LED flash. Up front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. Other Features The Samsung Galaxy S9+ runs Android 8.0 and is backed by a 3500mAh non-removable battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC and USB OTG. Sensors on the phone include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope, and Barometer. The handset measures 158.10 x 73.80 x 8.50 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 189.00 grams. It will be available in Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Titanium Gray, Lilac Purple color options.

