MWC 2018: Sony confirms dual camera module with Image Signal Processor

MWC is being used a centre stage by all the smartphone companies to showcase their new range of products, Following this, the Sony has also confirmed that it is developing dual camera module and is focusing on extreme low light performance with these new sensors.

As per some reports from Beebom Sony has said that its dual cameras can capture images even in an extremely low light situation with up to ISO 51,200 and also record videos with ISO 12,800. The reports further suggest that Sony has named the new ISP (Image Signal Processing) as "Fusion." He Fusion opens both the cameras simultaneously to use the maximum of light available and process the signals into one single image. However, Sony had not revealed any technical details about the ISP itself. Further, it is also not clear whether we will get any new flagship device from Sony which would be fitted along with ISP.

Recently Sony took it to twitter to reveal three Xperia smartphones would be announced at MWC 2018. We expect the Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Pro and, Xperia XZ2 Compact. However, reliable leaker Evan Blass has recently revealed the key specifications of the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact.

The Xperia XZ2 comes with an elongated display with the trending 18:9 aspect ratio. It also features a 3D glass on both sides, along with an aluminium frame. The fingerprint scanner is now placed at the rear, unlike its predecessors which featured the fingerprint scanner at the front.

Further, Evan Blass also revealed that the Xperia XZ2 Compact will have a similar design with 18:9 display, but some difference in the build quality. Both models will be available in four different colour options; Black, Silver, Green, and Pink.

The specifications of the smartphones have been revealed as well. The Xperia XZ2 will reportedly arrive with a 5.7-inch display, while the smaller Xperia XZ2 Compact will be fitted with a 5.0-inch display. The smartphones will sport Full HD LCD displays with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for extra protection.

