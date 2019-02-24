MWC 2019: HMD Global unveils flagship Nokia 9 PureView with 5 ZEISS lenses News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The smartphone has been priced at $699 (Rs 49,653 approx) and will be available in midnight blue color option.

The MWC 2019 has kick-started and we have already seen the latest developments from the brands such as OPPO, Xiaomi, and Huawei. HMD Global also took it to the MWC 2019 taking place in Barcelona, Spain to launch the next-gen Nokia. The Finnish smartphone company has announced its premium Nokia 9 PureView smartphone for which we all have been waiting eagerly.

The flagship offering by Nokia offers a similar set of features which the leaks and rumors had suggested. The key highlight of the Nokia 9 PureView is the Penta-lens camera setup with ZEISS lenses at the rear panel. Let's have a look at the specifications and features that the latest Nokia flagship packs.

Nokia 9 PureView specifications:

The Nokia 9 PureView is milled out of single block of 6000 series aluminum series with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer both at the rear and the front. It has an 8mm thick body with no camera bump at the rear panel. The smartphones offer a 5.99-inch Q2K plastic OLED display panel and come with a QHD resolution and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device also has a Face Unlock feature for biometric authentication.

As we all know the Penta-lens camera setup is the key highlight of the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone. Out of the five ZEISS lenses, two of them are RGB sensors and the remaining three are monochrome sensors. The camera sensors are placed in a circular ring shape along with the LED sensor, this comes in line with the previous leaks. The camera setup offers a full view 12MP depth map for enhanced imaging capabilities. With the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone, you will have the option to edit the captured RAW images in Google Photos. Another highlight of the camera is the Atmospheric black and white feature which captures some good quality black and white images. At the front, the smartphone comes with a 20MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The IP67 rated smartphone is powered by the last year's premium Snapdragon 845 chipset under its hood which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone is backed by a 3,320mAh battery with fast charging support and also features an integrated wireless charging technology. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers.

Nokia 9 pricing and availability:

The smartphone has been priced at $699 (Rs 49,653 approx) and will be available in midnight blue color option. The pre-orders of the smartphone will begin immediately for the select markets and the shipment will begin March.