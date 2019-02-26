MWC 2019: Nubia showcases Mini 5G, Nubia X and Red Magic Mars smartphones News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Nubia Mini 5G smartphone is the company's first 5G enabled smartphone which has been announced at the MWC 2019.

The Mobile World Congress (2019) is going on with a full swing and a number of brands took it to the technology trade fair to showcase their new innovations and products. We have seen releases from the established brands in the market such as Xiaomi, Sony, Huawei and Nokia etc and are expecting some more actions in the coming days. Nubia, the Chinese smartphone brand has also announced a few products at the MWC 2019 for the masses.

Nubia has introduced three other smartphones including Nubia Mini 5G, Nubia X and the Nubia Red Magic Mars at the MWC 2019 event taking place in Barcelona, Spain. In addition to the smartphone, the company has also unveiled the Nubia Alfa which is a foldable OLED smartwatch. Let's have a quick look at the recently launched Nubia products at the MWC 2019.

Nubia Mini 5G smartphone:

The Nubia Mini 5G smartphone is the company's first 5G enabled smartphone which has been announced at the MWC 2019. The smartphone will offer some top-of-the-line features and will be a premium offering by the Chinese smartphone brand.

The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset which is the same processor that is expected to power the latest flagships in the year 2019. For 5G connectivity support, the Nubia Mini 5G smartphone will make use of an SDX50 5G modem.

Nubia X smartphone:

This is the second smartphone offering by Nubia which offers a dual display design. The newly showcased Nubia X smartphone features a 6.26-inch display panel with a notch less design. The smartphone does not come with any notch on top or a camera cutout for the selfie camera. Rather, it packs a secondary display panel at the rear which measures at 5.1-inches. Both the display panels are touch sensitive and the rear display can be used for watching content as well. Nubia X is said to draw its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 845 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and Adreno 630 GPU.

Nubia Red Magic Mars:

Nubia also launched its one of the most anticipated Red Magic Mars smartphone at the MWC 2019 event. The gaming smartphone packs a 6.0-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display offers a maximum pixel density of 402 ppi and a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. The smartphone features some interesting gaming elements such as a 16.8 million-color RGB strip, built-in touch sensitive shoulder buttons and Hybrid liquid/air cooling feature.

Under the hood, the Red Magic Mars runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 845 chipset which is paired with 6GB/8GB/10GB of RAM and Adreno 630 GPU to render high-end graphics. The smartphone offers a storage space of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The device is already available for purchase on Red Magic's online web store.