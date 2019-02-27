MWC 2019: Samsung, McAfee partner to strengthen Galaxy S10's security News oi-Priyanka Dua Samsung Secure Wi-Fi service that McAfee provided backend infrastructure to protect consumers against risky Wi-Fi.

McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, has announced its partnership Samsung to safeguard consumers from cybersecurity threats on Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones.

The S10 series smartphone comes pre-installed with anti-malware protection powered by McAfee VirusScan.

It will also support Samsung Secure Wi-Fi service that McAfee provided backend infrastructure to protect consumers against risky Wi-Fi.

"Due to the growing threat landscape and expansion of the attack surface, it's more important than ever that consumers protect not only traditional devices like smartphones, PCs, and laptops, but also connected home devices, such as Smart TVs," said Terry Hicks, executive vice president, consumer business group, McAfee.

"By working together with Samsung to provide comprehensive cross-device protection, we're delivering essential security protection to more than 500 million customers, giving them the confidence they need to protect what matters," Hicks said.

According to recent McAfee surveys, 45 percent of worldwide respondents said that identity and privacy are their biggest concerns for online risks, and 20 percent said that they would use unsecured Wi-Fi to make an online purchase. What most consumers tend to overlook is that Wi-Fi wasn't born to be secure; it was born to be convenient. There are many ways for hackers to see who's connected on a wireless connection and to gain access to personal information, which calls for companies to build security in from the start in order to better protect consumers.

In addition, the software is now available on the new Samsung Notebook 9 Pen, Samsung Notebook 9 Pro and Samsung Notebook Odyssey. All Samsung laptop users are able to enjoy a 60-day free trial and will receive special discounts after the trial period is over. The extended its contract to have McAfee Security for TV technology pre-installed on all Samsung Smart TVs produced in 2019.