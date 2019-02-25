ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    MWC 2019: Sony brings marquee aspect to mid-range Xperia 10, 10 Plus

    Sony has two new offering for the mid-range segment.

    By
    |

    At MWC 2019, Sony showcased its flagship - the Xperia 1, but the company is also bringing the brilliant aspect down to the mid-range segment. The company has also showcased the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus with 21:9 display and dual camera setups.

    MWC 2019: Sony brings marquee aspect to mid-range Xperia 10, 10 Plus

     

    The Xperia 10 flaunts a 6-inch 21:9 HD+ display that has slightly more apparent bezels running along the edges. The top bezel houses the speaker grille and an 8MP front-facing camera similar to the Xperia 1.

    To take the media experience a notch higher, the company has added Hi-Res Audio and a Smart Amp. On the photography front, the device packs a 13MP + 5MP dual camera aligned horizontally. One of the lenses allows for bokeh effect shots.

    Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor at 2.2GHz with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. For added security, the company has added fingerprint sensor which is placed below the volume rockers. The device is fuelled by a 2870mAh battery.

    The Xperia 10 plus, on the other hand, packs a larger 6.5-inch display which is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It has the same camera setup as Xperia 10, but with 2x optical zoom. It is powered by Snapdragon 636 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage which is also expandable. It also has a larger 3000mAh battery.

    Both devices run the latest Android 9 Pie and will hit the US market on March 18th. The Xperia 10 will be priced at $349.99, while the Xperia 10 Plus will be selling for a price of $429.99.

    Read More About: mwc 2019 sony smartphones news
    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 14:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue