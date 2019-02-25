MWC 2019: Sony brings marquee aspect to mid-range Xperia 10, 10 Plus News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Sony has two new offering for the mid-range segment.

At MWC 2019, Sony showcased its flagship - the Xperia 1, but the company is also bringing the brilliant aspect down to the mid-range segment. The company has also showcased the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus with 21:9 display and dual camera setups.

The Xperia 10 flaunts a 6-inch 21:9 HD+ display that has slightly more apparent bezels running along the edges. The top bezel houses the speaker grille and an 8MP front-facing camera similar to the Xperia 1.

To take the media experience a notch higher, the company has added Hi-Res Audio and a Smart Amp. On the photography front, the device packs a 13MP + 5MP dual camera aligned horizontally. One of the lenses allows for bokeh effect shots.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor at 2.2GHz with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. For added security, the company has added fingerprint sensor which is placed below the volume rockers. The device is fuelled by a 2870mAh battery.

The Xperia 10 plus, on the other hand, packs a larger 6.5-inch display which is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It has the same camera setup as Xperia 10, but with 2x optical zoom. It is powered by Snapdragon 636 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage which is also expandable. It also has a larger 3000mAh battery.

Both devices run the latest Android 9 Pie and will hit the US market on March 18th. The Xperia 10 will be priced at $349.99, while the Xperia 10 Plus will be selling for a price of $429.99.