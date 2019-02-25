MWC 2019: Sony unveils Xperia 1 with 4K HDR display News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Sony brings a well-rounded flagship for the masses.

Sony has announced the launch of its flagship smartphone - the Xperia 1 at the MWC 2019. The biggest highlight of the device is its tall 21:9 4K HDR screen that promises immersive viewing experience.

Besides, Sony seems to have finally embraced the triple camera setup with the latest launch. The new phone borrows some of the company's popular technologies from its Bravia TVs and the Alpha camera line.

The 6.5-inch OLED panel on the Xperia 1 is an edge-to-edge display leaving very less space for the bezels but has a large forehead. The screen is powered by the same technology used for Sony's Bravia TV lineup for High Dynamic Range. To keep the screen protected, the company has used Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and Dolby Atmos to speakers to complement the viewing experience. To develop this 'multi-dimensional audio,' the mobile division worked closely with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Speaking of the cameras, the Xperia 1 comes equipped with a three-camera setup that protrudes a bit on the rear panel. The setup comprises a two 12 MP lenses paired with a 16mm wide-eye and 52mm telephoto lens. Thanks to techs used for its Alpha line, Sony's new phone will let users take pictures with sharp focus at eye level (Eye AF) and continuous burst shooting with up to 10 FPS AF/AE tracking.

As for the video, the device can record 4K HDR content at 24 FPS in a 21:9 aspect ratio. The company has used a hybrid stabilization system is used for shake-free and smooth recording. Other important specifications include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 with Gigabit LTE. The smartphone is juiced by a 3,330mAh battery with Stamina and Adaptive Charging.

The Sony Xperia 1 will hit the market shelves in the US in late spring. The device will come in Black, Purple, while other regions can expect Gray and White.