MWC 2022: Realme Launches GT 2, GT 2 Pro Smartphones With Snapdragon Processor, Android 12 OS

Realme has announced the GT 2 series smartphones at MWC 2022 event. Both devices were originally launched earlier this year in China. The lineup includes the standard Realme GT 2 and the GT 2 Pro. The latter comes with a paper-like design which is developed in association with Japanese designers Naoto Fukasawa and Sabic.

Both phones come with a Snapdragon processor, 120Hz display, and Android 12 OS with Realme UI 3.0. Here are the full specs and pricing of the GT 2 series for the global markets.

Realme GT 2 Features

The Realme GT 2 has a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits brightness. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP Sony IMX776 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Other aspects include a 16MP selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart fast charging. Lastly, it measures 162.9x75.8x8.6mm and weighs around 194.5 grams.

Realme GT 2 Pro Features

The Realme GT 2 Pro features a 6.7-inch 2K (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED 10-bit display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and the Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The device also includes Stainless Steel Vapour Cooling Max.

It has a triple rear camera setup housing a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Other features include a 32MP selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and the same battery and charging capacity as the Realme GT 2. For connectivity, it supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Price

The Realme GT 2 price starts at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 46,400) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant; however, it will be available at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 37,900) as an introductory offer. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the GT 2 carries a price tag of EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 50,600).

On the other hand, the Realme GT 2 Pro price starts at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 63,200) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It will also be available at an introductory price of EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 54,800).

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the GT 2 Pro has been launched at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 71,700). Both devices come in Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black color options.

Realme GT 2 Series India Launch

The India launch date is still unknown at this moment. However, the arrival of the Realme GT 2 Pro in India has already been teased by Madhav Sheth. Rumors also suggested that the Realme GT 2 Pro will be launched in Q1 2022 in the country.

