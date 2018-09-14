Mysterious Huawei smartphone spotted on TENAA with 5000mAh battery

Lat week Honor announces its 8X Max smartphone in China, its just one week and now a Huawei smartphone with same specifications has passed through the Chinese certification website TENAA. The listing reveals a 7.12-inch screen with narrow bezels on the sides of the display it also comes with a bigger 5000mAh battery with fast charging support. The smartphone listed on the TENAA certification model number ARS-AL00 / ARS-TL00. Here are the details about the unknown phone.

Huawei ARS-AL00 / ARS-TL00 specifications

According to the TENAA listing, the smartphone is said to sport a 7.12-inch Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with the resolution of 2244×1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. The screen carries 72percent NTSC color gamut. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by a 1.95GHz Octa-Core processor, it could be Kirin 710 SoC clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB internal storage, which can be expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Huawei smartphone is said to feature a dual rear camera with the combination of a 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, and 2MP secondary camera, f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the smartphone houses an 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture.

On the connectivity part, the phone will offer dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS. The dimensions of the phone are 177.57×86.24×8.48mm and it weighs around 210 grams.

According to the TENAA listing, the unknown Huawei smartphone will be fueled by a 5000mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support. The phone will run on Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2.

The Huawei smartphone is expected to come in black, white and brown color options. For now, the name and the launch dates of the phone are not revealed but we can expect some more information on the smartphone in the near future.

