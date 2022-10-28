Mysterious Realme Smartphone Spotted on TENNA Listing; Is It Realme 10i? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Realme 10 is the talk of the town as the brand is gearing up for launch next month. Another Realme smartphone with the model number RMX3615 has surfaced online via the TENNA listing. Is it another variant of the upcoming Realme 10 series? Could it be Realme 10i coming in as the successor to Realme 9i?

The TENNA listing (via) of the new Realme phone doesn't reveal much in terms of its specifications and features. However, one can take a look at the design of the upcoming Realme smartphone. The Realme phone with the model number RMX3615 was also spotted on the Chinese 3C certification platform, giving us an idea of what to expect.

Another Realme Smartphone Spotted Online

Firstly, the TENNA listing of the new Realme smartphone packs a triple-camera setup at the rear. It also seems to feature a shiny rear panel, which is quite identical to the Realme 9i 5G. To recall, the Realme 9i 5G debuted with a Vintage CD design, bringing in recycled CDs for the rear panel.

In fact, the camera placement of the new Realme smartphone is identical to the Realme 9i 5G. The images uploaded on the TENNA listing further confirm that this Realme phone will sport a centrally positioned punch-hole cutout. The volume rockers are placed on the left spine whereas the power button is placed on the right.

As mentioned earlier, this Realme smartphone with the model number RMX3615 was also spotted on the 3C certification platform. This certification confirms that Realme is offering a 33W fast charger with the new phone. From the looks of it, this could be a mid-range smartphone from the popular brand.

Is It the Realme 10i?

The Realme phone with model number 3615 is the latest one to appear online. Previously, Realme phones with model numbers RMX3663, and 3687 were spotted, which are rumored to be the Realme 10 5G and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. From the looks of it, the recently certified phone could also belong to the Realme 10 lineup.

Is it the Realme 10i 5G? It's hard to pinpoint right now. But the glossy rear panel and the similarity to the Realme 9i 5G suggests the new phone could be Realme 10i 5G. Since nothing has been confirmed, it's best to take this piece of information with a grain of salt.

Also Read: Realme 9i 5G Review

Best Mobiles in India