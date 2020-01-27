ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mysterious Realme Smartphones With Model Number RMX2063 and RMX2021 Spotted On FCC

    By
    |

    Realme is all set to launch its latest smartphone - the Realme C3s and recently the device received the US FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification with a model number RMX2020. Alongside, the FCC listing has also approved two new smartphones with model numbers RMX2063 and RMX2021. Back in December last year RMX2020, RMX2063, RMX2021, and RMX2040 were spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Russia.

    NBTC Confirms RMX2040 As Realme 6i
     

    NBTC Confirms RMX2040 As Realme 6i

    According to Thailand's NBTC and Singapore's IMDA certifications, it has been reported that RMX2040 is the Realme 6i. The information is also certified by BIS in India. Meanwhile, there is no information on RMX2063 and RMX2021 smartphones.

    Realme RM2063 Rumored Specifications

    Realme RM2063 Rumored Specifications

    According to the report, the Realme RMX2063 is said to arrive with a dimension of 163.9x75.8x9.4mm and it will weigh around 196 grams. Dimensions wise the smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch display. However, there is no information on the type of display which is going to be equipped on the phone.

    The listing also suggests that the phone will be fuelled by a 4,300 mAh battery and packs ColorOS 7. The listing locates the power button placed on the right side of the phone and left-side has volume rocker keys.

    Realme RMX2001 Rumored Specifications
     

    Realme RMX2001 Rumored Specifications

    The FCC listing also suggests that the Realme RMX2001 will be launched with a dimension of 162.1 x 74.8 x 9.6mm and weighs 191 grams. The smartphone is said to pack a 4,300 mAh battery and ColorOS 7.

    The listing also suggests that the volume rocker keys are placed on the left and power button on the right side of the smartphone.

    Realme RMX2063 and RMX2001 FCC Diagram

    Realme RMX2063 and RMX2001 FCC Diagram

    The sketches of the Realme RMX2063 and RMX2001 doesn't showcase any fingerprint scanner at the rear panel, which makes it quite mysterious whether the phones are top-end models with an in-display fingerprint sensor or low-budget segment which don't have any fingerprint scanner at all.

    Let's see what Realme is going to launch in with these model numbers. We can expect more information about the smartphone soon.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme smartphone news
    Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 14:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 27, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue