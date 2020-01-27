Mysterious Realme Smartphones With Model Number RMX2063 and RMX2021 Spotted On FCC

NBTC Confirms RMX2040 As Realme 6i

According to Thailand's NBTC and Singapore's IMDA certifications, it has been reported that RMX2040 is the Realme 6i. The information is also certified by BIS in India. Meanwhile, there is no information on RMX2063 and RMX2021 smartphones.

Realme RM2063 Rumored Specifications

According to the report, the Realme RMX2063 is said to arrive with a dimension of 163.9x75.8x9.4mm and it will weigh around 196 grams. Dimensions wise the smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch display. However, there is no information on the type of display which is going to be equipped on the phone.

The listing also suggests that the phone will be fuelled by a 4,300 mAh battery and packs ColorOS 7. The listing locates the power button placed on the right side of the phone and left-side has volume rocker keys.

Realme RMX2001 Rumored Specifications

The FCC listing also suggests that the Realme RMX2001 will be launched with a dimension of 162.1 x 74.8 x 9.6mm and weighs 191 grams. The smartphone is said to pack a 4,300 mAh battery and ColorOS 7.

The listing also suggests that the volume rocker keys are placed on the left and power button on the right side of the smartphone.

Realme RMX2063 and RMX2001 FCC Diagram

The sketches of the Realme RMX2063 and RMX2001 doesn't showcase any fingerprint scanner at the rear panel, which makes it quite mysterious whether the phones are top-end models with an in-display fingerprint sensor or low-budget segment which don't have any fingerprint scanner at all.

Let's see what Realme is going to launch in with these model numbers. We can expect more information about the smartphone soon.