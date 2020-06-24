Mysterious Vivo Phone With Snapdragon 675 Chipset Spotted Online News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo seems to be working on a phone that will compete with other mid-range smartphones in the market. Recently, a new Vivo smartphone has spotted online with some features. According to the list, the upcoming Vivo smartphone will arrive with the model number Vivo 2004.

The list also states that the smartphone will ship with Android 10 and the phone will be available in an 8GB RAM variant. The list was first noticed by the Nashville Chatter.

In addition, the GeekBench list brings some more information to the light. The upcoming smartphone will get power by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset with a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The list further reveals that the smartphone is carrying 552 points in the single-core test and 1703 points in the multi-core test. Besides, no other information about the phone was known on the list.

The company recently launched a mid-range phone in the Philippines - the Vivo V19 Neo. The phone comes with the same features as the Vivo V19 which was launched in March. The phone carries a price tag of PHP 17,999 (around Rs. 27,200).

To recall, the Vivo V19 Neo sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display with a resolution of 2340 x 1,080 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. For battery, the handset packs a 4500 mAh battery and an 18W fast-charger.

Coming to the software, the device runs on Android 10. Under the hood, the phone gets power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset along with Adreno 612 GPU. The handset is available in single RAM and storage (8GB + 128) configuration, which is expandable through a microSD card.

In terms of price, the Vivo V19 Neo does not feature a powerful chipset. Another downside is that it is available in a single storage. More information will come forward in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India