Mystery Huawei Device Visits TENAA; Full Design, Specifications Leaked News

A new Huawei smartphone is all set to make a debut as it has cleared its certification via TENAA in China. The moniker of the upcoming smartphone is not known. However, the TENAA certification website has listed down all the key features and also revealed the design of the Huawei PKU-AL40 smartphone. The upcoming device will be a budget-friendly smartphone that will come with standard 4G network support.

Huawei PKU-AL40 Specifications And Design Leaked On TENAA

The Huawei PKU-AL440 has been spotted at TENAA with a waterdrop notch display. The device will feature a 6.5-inch display as per the certification website. The IPS LCD will support 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution.

The Huawei PKU-AL40 will have an octa-core processor with a 1.80GHz clock speed. This remains a mystery whether this upcoming smartphone will have a MediaTek or Snapdragon processor under the hood. The listing suggests 4GB/ 6GB RAM options and 64GB/128GB storage options.

The details on its expandable storage capacity aren't mentioned, but the listing confirms Android 1O OS. The device is seen with a single-tone finish at the rear with a square-shaped camera module. The smartphone will pack dual sensors including a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP additional lens.

The TENAA listing has tipped a 5MP camera for selfies and video calling. The rear camera array has an LED flash, a 13-megapixel main camera, and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. The device seems to be lacking a fingerprint scanner.

There is no sight of the physical fingerprint scanner and it seems that the device will come void of the same. The mystery Huawei smartphone will come with 163.93 x 75.79 x 8.95mm dimensions. It will weigh 198gms and is said to come in Magic Night Black, Frosty Silver, and Spruce color options. The listing also hints at a 3,900 mAh battery unit.

There is no mention of any fast charging capacity and it can't be said if the device will support any or have standard charging speeds. This mystery handset earlier paid a visit to the Bluetooth SIG platform. However, its moniker was not revealed there as well. The leaks factory might churn out some more details going forward.

