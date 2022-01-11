Just In
- 12 min ago Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680, 50MP Triple Cameras Announced; India Launch Likely?
- 48 min ago Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Likely Pegged For February 8
- 1 hr ago Moto Razr 3 Tipped With Snapdragon 8 Gen1, 120Hz Display: Coming To India?
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Tecno POP 5 LTE Quiz Answers Win Rs. 500
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Nissan Magnite, Kicks Prices Hiked: Price Hike Up To Rs 25000
- News Over 9 lakhs 'precaution' doses of Covid vaccine administered on 1st day
- Lifestyle Contacts Of Confirmed Cases Don't Need To Get Tested Unless Identified As High Risk: Govt Advisory
- Sports EXPLAINER: Can Novak Djokovic defend Australian Open title? Here's what law says!
- Movies Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Voting Results For Finale: Raju Jayamohan Gets Maximum Number Of Votes On Day 2!
- Finance How To Increase IPPB Savings Account Balance Limit Online?
- Education RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2021 To Be Released On January 15 On RRB Websites, Check RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Dates Here
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Tripura In Winter Of 2022
Mystery Huawei Phone With 108MP Quad Camera, 66W Rapid Charging Spotted On TENAA
Huawei has been steadily releasing new products, even if most of them are limited to the Chinese market. One of the latest devices coming from the company is a 4G smartphone that could debut this month in the home market. To note, the Huawei smartphone with the model number JLN-AL00 was spotted on TENAA, suggesting an imminent launch.
New Huawei Phone Spotted
The TENAA listing has given us an idea of what to expect from the new Huawei phone. The listing suggests the upcoming phone will flaunt a 6.78-inch LCDFHD+ panel with 1080 x 2388 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the upcoming Huawei phone will draw power from a 2.4GHz octa-core chip that's under wraps for now.
Additionally, the new Huawei phone is said to include two variants of 128GB and 256GB storage paired with 8GB RAM. The 8GB RAM suggests the phone is equipped to handle heavy loads, including gaming titles. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the usual connectivity options were reported for the new Huawei phone.
Apart from this, the mystery Huawei phone is said to pack a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP primary shooter. The other sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP shooters for macro and depth shots. The listing suggests the upcoming phone will support 4K video recording with an additional 16MP selfie camera in the front.
The new Huawei phone is said to pack a 3,900 mAh battery as spotted on the Chinese 3C listing. The battery capacity is significantly lesser than most phones in the market, which indicates a very sleek chassis. However, this is mere speculation as of the moment. The 3C listing also suggests the Huawei phone includes 66W fast charging support.
Like all Huawei phones, the new one will also run HarmonyOS. There's no news of Google Mobile Services on this phone and it's unclear if it'll make it out of the Chinese market. For one, we still don't have a name on the new Huawei smartphone nor as there any leaked images. Since the phone has already been certified, we can expect the brand to begin teasing it soon.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,570
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115
-
58,999
-
46,999
-
15,300
-
45,760
-
32,100