Mystery Huawei Phone With 108MP Quad Camera, 66W Rapid Charging Spotted On TENAA News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Huawei has been steadily releasing new products, even if most of them are limited to the Chinese market. One of the latest devices coming from the company is a 4G smartphone that could debut this month in the home market. To note, the Huawei smartphone with the model number JLN-AL00 was spotted on TENAA, suggesting an imminent launch.

New Huawei Phone Spotted

The TENAA listing has given us an idea of what to expect from the new Huawei phone. The listing suggests the upcoming phone will flaunt a 6.78-inch LCDFHD+ panel with 1080 x 2388 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the upcoming Huawei phone will draw power from a 2.4GHz octa-core chip that's under wraps for now.

Additionally, the new Huawei phone is said to include two variants of 128GB and 256GB storage paired with 8GB RAM. The 8GB RAM suggests the phone is equipped to handle heavy loads, including gaming titles. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the usual connectivity options were reported for the new Huawei phone.

Apart from this, the mystery Huawei phone is said to pack a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP primary shooter. The other sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP shooters for macro and depth shots. The listing suggests the upcoming phone will support 4K video recording with an additional 16MP selfie camera in the front.

The new Huawei phone is said to pack a 3,900 mAh battery as spotted on the Chinese 3C listing. The battery capacity is significantly lesser than most phones in the market, which indicates a very sleek chassis. However, this is mere speculation as of the moment. The 3C listing also suggests the Huawei phone includes 66W fast charging support.

Like all Huawei phones, the new one will also run HarmonyOS. There's no news of Google Mobile Services on this phone and it's unclear if it'll make it out of the Chinese market. For one, we still don't have a name on the new Huawei smartphone nor as there any leaked images. Since the phone has already been certified, we can expect the brand to begin teasing it soon.

Best Mobiles in India