Mystery iQOO Phone Full Specifications Leaked On TENAA; Upcoming iQOO Neo Model? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO might have started working on a new phone suggests a new TENAA listing. A mystery phone by the company likely a premium mid-range model has cleared its certification from the Chinese mobile regulatory. The certification website has revealed the entire specifications as well as the design of the iQOO V2136GA. It is rumoured to be a new model in the iQOO Neo series. Following are the details:

New iQOO Premium Mid-Range Phone Listed At TENAA

As mentioned above, the latest iQOO smartphone in the works has the iQOO V2136GA model number. The render images shared at TENAA reveals an identical design as the iQOO 7. One of the variants has vertical tri-coloured stripes which are similar to that of the BMW M Motorsport Edition (iQOO 7 Legend).

The rear panel of both color variants features a big vertical camera module on the top-left corner. The iQOO branding is at the bottom. The leaked images also reveal the placement of the volume and the power key on the right panel and a punch-hole display.

Moving to the spec sheet, the alleged iQOO NEO handset will be packed with a 6.5-inch display. It will be an AMOLED panel that will support 1080 x 2376 pixels FHD+ resolution. The refresh rate is not mentioned and it remains to be seen if the handset will offer a standard 60Hz or higher refresh rate.

The iQOO V2136GA leaked spec-sheet also reveals three rear cameras including a 48MP primary sensor and a pair of 13MP sensors. It will have a 16MP camera taking care of selfies and video calling. The TENAA listing doesn't specify the exact processor powering this rumoured Neo variant.

It only mentions an octa-core processor with a 3GHz clock speed. The online reports suggest it to be the Dimensity 1200 5G processor. The configurations revealed by the TENAA listing are 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB storage options. The device might come void of external storage support.

The iQOO V2136GA will have an in-display fingerprint scanner and Android 11 OS. The battery capacity listed is 2,120 mAh dual cell. This means it will have a total capacity of approx 4,500 mAh.

Upcoming iQOO Neo Phone Launch Next Month?

The iQOO V2136GA's real moniker is yet to be confirmed. It's the rumor mill that suggests it to be the upcoming iQOO Neo variant which is slated for October launch. Until the company announces the details itself, we'll have to rely on the information provided by the leaks.

Best Mobiles in India