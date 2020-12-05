Mystery Nokia Budget Smartphone Gets TENAA Certification; Might Debut Soon

ENGLISH

    HMD Global is likely to launch a new Nokia smartphone for budget-conscious consumers. An unknown smartphone by the brand has cleared its certification via TENAA which indicates an imminent launch in the Chinese market. Thanks to the mobile authentication website, the key features of this mystery Nokia smartphone has been revealed. Let's have a closer look at the details:

    Mystery Nokia Budget Smartphone Bags TENAA Certification

     

    New Nokia Budget Smartphone Clears TENNA Certification

    The smartphone will feature a basic design and will be housing a single camera at the rear panel along with an LED flash. The TENNA listing suggests there will be an 8MP primary camera at the back panel. The selfie camera to be used here is also said to be an 8MP sensor.

    Unfortunately, the TENNA listing doesn't reveal which processor will be powering the Nokia TA-1335. However, the listing indicates a quad-core processor which will be paired up with 2GB RAM. The smartphone is listed with 64GB storage. It will likely have external microSD card support. However, the capacity is unspecified.

    The TENNA listing also reveals Android 10 OS. We can expect a stock Android experience similar to the other Nokia smartphones available in the market. Its connectivity options are said to include 4G VoLTE and a 3.5m headphone jack. The battery powering the unit is said to be a smaller 2,500 mAh unit. Since this device is likely to launch as an entry-level device, it might come void of fast charging support.

    hmd global nokia news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, December 5, 2020, 17:14 [IST]
    X