Just In
- 1 hr ago TRAI Asks Telecom Companies To Submit Details Of Segmented Offers
-
- 1 hr ago Realme 7 Series, Narzo 20 Pro Receives New Firmware Update In India: Here Is The New Changelog
- 2 hrs ago How To Record A Google Meet Session
- 3 hrs ago OnePlus Buds Z Review: Excellent Value For Money Truly Wireless Earbuds
Don't Miss
- News BJP tried to topple Congress govt in Rajasthan, claims Ashok Gehlot
- Sports India vs Australia: Taylor warns against abuse of concussion substitute rule, says should be used fairly and responsibly
- Movies Latest TRP Ratings: India's Best Dancer Finale Grabs 3rd Spot; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Re-Enters
- Finance Income Tax Benefits To Very Senior Citizens: Know Them
- Education Rajasthan RBSE Board Syllabus Reduced By 48% For Academic Year 2020-21 Due To COVID-19
- Automobiles All-New Suzuki Burgman Street Electric Scooter Spied Testing Yet Again: Spy Pics & Details
- Lifestyle Can Ginger Help Prevent And Manage Diabetes?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In December
Mystery Nokia Budget Smartphone Gets TENAA Certification; Might Debut Soon
HMD Global is likely to launch a new Nokia smartphone for budget-conscious consumers. An unknown smartphone by the brand has cleared its certification via TENAA which indicates an imminent launch in the Chinese market. Thanks to the mobile authentication website, the key features of this mystery Nokia smartphone has been revealed. Let's have a closer look at the details:
New Nokia Budget Smartphone Clears TENNA Certification
The smartphone will feature a basic design and will be housing a single camera at the rear panel along with an LED flash. The TENNA listing suggests there will be an 8MP primary camera at the back panel. The selfie camera to be used here is also said to be an 8MP sensor.
Unfortunately, the TENNA listing doesn't reveal which processor will be powering the Nokia TA-1335. However, the listing indicates a quad-core processor which will be paired up with 2GB RAM. The smartphone is listed with 64GB storage. It will likely have external microSD card support. However, the capacity is unspecified.
The TENNA listing also reveals Android 10 OS. We can expect a stock Android experience similar to the other Nokia smartphones available in the market. Its connectivity options are said to include 4G VoLTE and a 3.5m headphone jack. The battery powering the unit is said to be a smaller 2,500 mAh unit. Since this device is likely to launch as an entry-level device, it might come void of fast charging support.
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
64,999
-
49,999
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
20,000
-
14,575
-
17,940
-
13,200
-
27,470
-
11,499
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
2,23,535
-
6,960