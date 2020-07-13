Mystery OnePlus Smartphone Pops Up On Geekbench: Is It The OnePlus Nord Lite? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus is all set to launch its new affordable smartphone series called the OnePlus Nord on July 21 in India. Multiple leaks and rumours have surfaced surrounding the upcoming smartphone online sharing details on the hardware and design. With the launch date approaching, more details on the OnePlus Nord's feature are being tipped. A new mystery OnePlus smartphone has just stopped by Geekbench which is said to be a new One Plus Nord variant.

A New OnePlus Nord Model Under Development?

The unknown OnePlus smartphone with the BE2028 model number has been spotted at Geekbench. The device is said to be trimmed down version of the OnePlus Nord and could launch with OnePlus Nord Lite moniker. The details on the upcoming handset have been shared by the noted tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter.

So yes, the Lito motherboard indeed resonates to a Snapdragon 765 series chipset, but as @Sudhanshu1414 has mentioned, the GPU here is the Adreno 619, which belongs to the SD690.#oneplus #OnePlusNord #newbeginnings pic.twitter.com/TLixOnDu0o — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 11, 2020

As per the Geekbench listing, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will be launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with eight cores and 1.71GHz base frequency. While the name of the processor is not revealed, the listing notes 'lito' motherboard. This processor is said to be either the Snapdragon 765 or the Snapdragon 765G processor.

Notably, the tipster has also shared an image with source code which suggests the device will come with Adreno 619 GPU. This GPU is said to be a part of the Snapdragon 690 processor. It is a mid-range chipset recently introduced by the company and is backed with 5G connectivity support.

The Geekbench listing of the OnePlus Nord Lite also suggests Android 10 OS which probably would be accompanied by a custom Oxygen OS skin. It is listed with 6GB RAM configuration, but we are yet to get details on the storage option. As for the benchmark performance, the device has managed to achieve 609 points in the single-core and 1,728 points in the multi-core tests.

We are not yet sure if this mystery smartphone is indeed a light variant of the OnePlus Nord or a different product altogether. OnePlus has also not given out any hints on the existence of the OnePlus Nord Lite. Therefore, we will have to wait to see if this mystery handset comes under the Nord moniker or not.

