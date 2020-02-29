Mystery Oppo 5G Smartphone Appears On Bluetooth SIG Database News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo seems to be working on a new Reno smartphone for consumers. The company has already unveiled its new Reno 3 series in China and is gearing up to launch the Reno 3 Pro with the upgraded hardware in India. The upcoming Oppo smartphone has been certified online indicating at an imminent launch.

The new Oppo handset has been certified via Bluetooth SIG with the OPPO CPH2009 model number. As per the database, the upcoming handset will be equipped with an AMOLED display measuring 6.5-inches. It will offer an FHD+ resolution. However, the listing doesn't reveal if there will be waterdrop notch or punch-hole for the selfie camera.

The listing also reveals a quad-camera module at the rear which will be accommodated with a 48MP primary sensor. The remaining cameras will be a 13MP telephoto sensor, an 8MP wide-angle-lens, and a 2MP sensor. At the front, the device will house a 32MP snapper used for selfies and video calls.

The Bluetooth SIG database suggests the Snapdragon 765G processor powering the handset. Also, it will be a 5G supported device. It is currently unclear with which moniker the Oppo CPH2009 will be launched in the market. But, it is expected to be another handset in the Reno series. We are waiting for Oppo to reveal details on the handset and will keep you posted with the latest information on the same.

As for the Reno 3 Pro, the handset is making a debut in India with the first of its kind 44MP dual punch-hole selfie camera module. Its pre-registrations have also gone live in the country and the device is set to go official on March 2.

