Mystery Oppo 5G Smartphone With MediaTek SoC Spotted At TENNA; Key Specifications Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo is gearing up for multiple smartphone launches in the coming months. Just a few days ago, two mystery smartphones by the company visited TENNA mobile authentication website. Now, another unknown smartphone by the company has cleared its certification from the same authentication website. The listing has revealed all the key features of the Oppo PEAM00/ PEAT00. Details are as follows:

Oppo PEAM00/ PEAT00 Clears TENNA Certification

The Oppo PEAM00/ PEAT00 has cleared its certification in China via TENNA. It had previously cleared its certification via 3C. As per the certification website, the handset will come with 160.5 x 73.9 mm dimensions. The handset will flaunt a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel which will have a punch-hole positioned on the top-left corner.

The display is further said to offer 20:9 aspect ratio and an FHD+ resolution. Additionally, it will also incorporate a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The mystery Oppo handset is seen sporting a square-shaped triple-camera module which will be packed with a 48MP primary sensor.

Other sensors on board are said to be an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP sensor for depth effects. The punch-hole is likely to feature a 32MP sensor for selfies. The listing indicates an octa-core 2.0GHz MediaTek processor. The device is expected to come with 8GB RAM and 256B storage.

Software-wise, the device is said to come pre-installed with Android 10 OS. This we can expect to be topped with a custom Color OS user interface. Coming to the battery, the handset is said to feature a dual-cell battery setup where one of the units will have a rated capacity of 2,100 mAh.

Its previous certification via 3C also confirmed a 65W fast charging support. As of now, there is no information available on its moniker as well its availability. However, if the reports are to be believed, then this mystery handset could debut in the Oppo 'A' series. It remains to be seen if the rumours are true or the device launches with some different moniker altogether.

