Mystery Oppo Smartphone Bags TENNA Certification; Likely To Be An Affordable Offering

Another new unknown Oppo smartphone has been spotted online. The device with the model number Oppo PDVM00 has cleared its certification via Chinese mobile regulatory TENNA. While the name of the smartphone remains unknown, its entire specifications have been revealed by the website. Also, its design has been revealed by the online listing Following are the details:

Oppo PDVM00 Design And Full Specifications Leaked

The Oppo PDVM00 image on TENNA database suggests a punch-hole design with the camera cutout positioned on the top-left corner. The rear panel has a gradient design and there is a triple-lens camera module for imaging.

The rear panel also has a circular fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The device is further seen housing the volume keys on the left panel, while the right panel can be seen sporting the volume keys.

Now coming to the leaked features, the TENNA listing suggests that the Oppo PDVM00 would launch with a 6.5-inch LCD display. The panel will deliver an FHD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The triple-lens camera setup at the rear will be housing a 13MP primary sensor. The main lens will be accompanied by a pair of 2MP sensors likely for macro shots and depth effects.

As per the TENNA listing, the handset will be using an octa-core processor which will have a clock speed of 1.80GHz. It is currently unknown if the company will be launching the smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon or MediaTek processor. However, it is speculated to come with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage configuration.

The device is said to ship with Android 10 OS which we can expect to be wrapped around Color OS skin. The listing also mentions a 4,980 mAh battery unit, but no fast charging support has been revealed. Going by the spec-sheet, the device is likely arriving as a budget offering. But under which moniker it will launch remains to be seen.

