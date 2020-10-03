Mystery Oppo Smartphone Clears FCC Certification; Likely To Be Rebaged Realme Narzo 20 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has launched multiple smartphones already this year, but the brand doesn't seem to stop just yet. Recently, the company introduced the A53 in Thailand as the rebadged F17 Pro. Now, a new mystery device by the brand has cleared its certification via a mobile authentication platform. It seems that the upcoming handset will also be a rebadged model, but of a Realme smartphone.

New Oppo Smartphone In The Making?

The upcoming Oppo smartphone has been certified via FCC in the US. The device has been spotted with the CPH2185 model number. While the mobile authentication website doesn't reveal any hardware specifics of the upcoming smartphone, the design shared is similar to the Realme Narzo 20.

The device is seen with square-shaped rear camera setup and a circular fingerprint scanner. We have seen Oppo launching the same smartphone with different monikers in different markets. Take for instance the Oppo F17 Pro, the device was recently launched in India. However, company has announced this device under Reno and A series in the international market.

It can't be said for sure if the upcoming smartphone is indeed a rebranded version of the Narzo 20 or it will just share the design. This is because until now, Oppo hasn't really launched any rebadged Realme smartphone in the market. This would be the first time if the company takes this approach. We will have to wait for more leaks to pour in or the company to give any official nod on the same.

Just to recap, the Realme Narzo 20 was launched last month with the MediaTek Helio G95 processor clubbed with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The device uses Android 10 OS layered with Realme UI interface.

It has three rear cameras with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP sensor. The device comes with a 6.5-inch display that has an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The device uses a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging tech.

via

Best Mobiles in India