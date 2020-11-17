Mystery Poco Smartphone Gets Benchmarked: Is It Launching Soon? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco is said to be working on a new mid-range smartphone. The upcoming handset has been making splashes for a while now at the leaks factory. In the latest developments, the device has stopped by Geekbench where some of its key details have been mentioned. This handset has also received its certification from a couple of platforms including IMDA and EEC in the past.

New Poco Smartphone Gets Benchmarked

The mystery Poco handset has made it to Geekbench with the M2010J19CG model number. The handset earlier bagged its certification from the aforementioned mobile authentication website with the same model number. Now speaking of the leaked specifications, the upcoming Poco smartphone is listed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

The Geekbench listing mentions the 'citrus' motherboard. If the reports are to be believed then this processor is the Snapdragon 662 processor. A source code which mentions Adreno 610 GPU confirms this processor's name. As per the Geekbench listing, this chipset will have eight cores and will clock over a base frequency of 1.80GHz.

The benchmark database further suggests the upcoming Poco smartphone will come with 4GB RAM configuration. However, there is no information revealed on the storage capacity. Lastly, the listing indicates Android 10 OS handling the firmware. Not only we are yet to come across the name of this mystery Poco smartphone, but also other features such as cameras, battery, and display.

The Gekbench listing also reveals the benchmark scores of the upcoming Poco smartphone. The Poco M2010J19CG has logged 299 points in the single-core test, whereas in the multi-core test, the device has scored 1252 points. We are waiting for the leaks factory to churn out more details on this new mid-range Poco smartphone. It would be interesting to see if this handset makes a debut this year or its launch will be postponed to 2021.

