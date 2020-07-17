Just In
Mystery Poco Smartphone Gets Certified; Could Be A Rebaged Redmi Note 9C
Poco seems to be ready to bring a new player in the Indian market. The company has already launched two models in the country including the Poco X2 and the Poco M2 Pro. The name of the upcoming handset is yet to be revealed. However, the mystery Poco smartphone has cleared its certification from two popular mobile authentication platforms. Let's have a look at the details:
Is A New Poco Smartphone Arriving Soon?
The alleged Poco smartphone has made it to the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) database with the M2006C3MI. This indicates that the company might launch this smartphone in the coming months in the Indian market. However, no specific detail has been shared in terms of hardware and other features. This model number is identical to that of the Redmi 9C which was launched last month alongside the Redmi 9A in Malaysia.
If that's true then it seems that the company seems to be planning to dive deeper in the budget smartphone segment. The company started its innings with the value flagship Poco F2 back in 2018. Following that, only two smartphones by the company were introduced focusing majorly on is the mid-range segment. And the upcoming launch could be the company's move to strengthen its hold in the affordable segment.
This hasn't been confirmed officially as of now. The moniker as well the features remain hidden and we are relying on the leaks and official teasers for more updates on the same. Notably, the device has also cleared its certification from TUV Rheinland certification which confirms its existence.
Xiaomi is also set to launch the Redmi 9C in India and there is no confirm date announced for its arrival. But, a September launch is being tipped. Since the Poco M2006C3MI has also been certified in India, its launch could be round the corner. It remains to be seen if Xiaomi launches the Redmi 9C or Poco brings this mystery smartphone first in the country.
