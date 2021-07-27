Mystery Realme 5G Smartphone's Full Specs, Design Revealed Via TENAA; Another Q Series Phone? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has been proactive with smartphone launches from the beginning of this year. The company has introduced several devices in the affordable and premium segment and the major focus has been on 5G-enabled devices. The brand isn't done yet as another new mystery smartphone has been spotted out in the wild. The Realme RMX3381 is the latest handset by the company on the production bay whose design and full specifications have been revealed by the TENAA mobile certification website.

New Realme Mid-Range 5G Smartphone Under Development?

According to the TENAA certification website, the Realme RMX3381 will come with 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.8mm dimensions and will weigh 191 grams. The TENAA listing also gives an insight into the design. It's hard to figure out if the device has a waterdrop notch of a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera at the front. However, looking at the modern trend, we can expect the latter.

The Realme RMX3381 is seen with a gradient rear panel with an iridescent surface. The upper left of the back panel has a vertical camera setup. The leaked images suggest the placement of the power and the volume keys on the right spine. Notably, the fingerprint scanner will be embedded inside the power key.

In addition to the design, the certification website has revealed a fair amount of details related to the hardware. The Realme RMX3381 will be powered by an octa-core 2.4GHz. The name of the chipset is not mentioned in the TENAA database. It would be hard to guess just yet if this handset will come with a MediaTek or Qualcomm processor. But, a 5G network support is confirmed.

The configuration tipped by the certification includes 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB storage option. The smartphone will be pre-installed with Android 11 OS with a custom Realme UI interface on top. The Realme RMX3381 will have a 6.5-inch TFT display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution.

The imaging setup will include three sensors at the back with a 48MP main camera and a pair of auxiliary sensors. There will be a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. The TENAA listing also suggests a 4,880 mAh battery with fast charging support.

Which Lineup The Realme RMX3381 Would Be Part Of?

As of now, there is no clue in which lineup Realme will be introducing the RMX3381. However, the online reports suggest this handset might be introduced in the Realme 'V' or the Realme 'Q' smartphone lineup. We might come across more developments in the coming weeks with the device's moniker and other features being revealed.

