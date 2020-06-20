Mystery Realme Flagship Smartphone Gets TENNA Certification: Is It The Realme X3 Pro? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme is gearing up to launch its new flagship series dubbed Realme X3. This series is confirmed to arrive on June 25 and ahead of the launch both Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition were listed on Flipkart. Now, another mystery handset by the company has been spotted on TENNA which is claimed to be the Realme X3 Pro.

Did The Realme X3 Pro Got Certified?

While the model name hasn't been revealed, it is claimed to be the Realme X3 Pro. The TENNA listing also gives us some hints as to what to expect from the device in terms of hardware.

As per the listing, the Realme RMX2121 model number will come with a 160.8x75.2x8.5mm dimension. It is said to arrive with a 6.5-inch display, but it isn't revealed if it will be an LCD or AMOLED panel. Also, the resolution is unknown, but considering the device will be the flagship offering an FHD+ resolution is likely to be seen. Besides, the device will sport a punch hole and is said to come with TUV Rheinland certification.

The TENNA listing shows the device in a gradient rear surface accommodating a quad-camera setup. The cameras are housed within a rectangular module placed on the top-left corner. Sadly, no details on the camera specifications have been disclosed as of now.

One of the other highlights revealed via leaks is the dual cell battery. The device is listed with a 2,200 mAh battery, which is claimed to a dual-cell unit. It remains to be seen how much fast charging this device will support.

The Realme RMX2121 accommodates the power key on the right edge, whereas the volume rockers are placed on the left. Also, there is no sighting of the fingerprint scanner on the rear panel. Therefore, the possibility of an in-display scanner couldn't be ruled out.

